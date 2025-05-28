Rooted in Florida : Soil Solarization



Soil solarization is a convenient, safe, and inexpensive way to manage some soil pests in home gardens.

The soil surface is covered with clear plastic, which allows sunlight to pass through and heat up the soil to temperatures that are lethal to many of these pests.

Solarization can be done on any soil type in Florida and is most effective when done in June-August.

Solarization can be done on any soil type in Florida and is most effective

For more information visit https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/pasco/ [sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu]