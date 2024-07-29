Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Rooted in Florida: How to Take Care of Your Palm Trees

We're talking about how to take care of your palm trees with Pasco County Extension Director Dr. Whitney Elmore.
Posted at
and last updated

We're talking about how to take care of your palm trees with Pasco County Extension Director Dr. Whitney Elmore.

For more information, visit sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/pasco.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com