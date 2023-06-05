Rooted in Florida: How to Properly Fertilize Your Plants

All plants need nutrients to grow. And proper growth can enhance flowering, fruiting, the plant's appearance, and tolerance to environmental pressures.

We're talking about how to fertilize your plants properly with Dr. Whitney Elmore, UF/IFAS Pasco County Extension Director, and Horticulture Agent.

She tells us improper fertilization can actually damage our plants and environment.

Appropriate fertilization means only fertilizing when plants are actively growing, following label directions and rates, not fertilizing right before a storm, and protecting waterways by following application instructions.

Prevention of runoff and leaching of fertilizers is key to protecting our most valuable resource - water.

You can learn more by checking out Dr. Elmore's podcast at RootedInFlorida.podbean.com.