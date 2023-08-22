Root Beer Floats for a Good Cause: Fundraiser Happening This Weekend

JW Marriott Hotel Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa is hosting a Root Beer Float Fundraiser for John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital this Saturday, August 26.

The beachfront boutique property in Clearwater Beach will offer root beer floats for sale to all hotel guests and the public for only $6. The floats will be available throughout the day in various dining outlets, including a freestanding cart.

All the proceeds will be donated to John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Pete.

For more information, visit Marriott.com/TPAJW.