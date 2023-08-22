Watch Now
Root Beer Floats for a Good Cause: Fundraiser Happening This Weekend

JW Marriott Hotel Clearwater Beach Resort &amp; Spa is hosting a Root Beer Float Fundraiser for John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital this Saturday, August 26.
Posted at 8:25 AM, Aug 22, 2023
The beachfront boutique property in Clearwater Beach will offer root beer floats for sale to all hotel guests and the public for only $6. The floats will be available throughout the day in various dining outlets, including a freestanding cart.

All the proceeds will be donated to John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Pete.

For more information, visit Marriott.com/TPAJW.

