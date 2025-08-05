Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Rooster & the Till Hanging Onto Summer With a Tiki-Inspired Lineup

Rooster and the Till is hanging on to summer with a tiki-inspired lineup!
Rooster & the Till in Seminole Heights likes to keep things fun and fresh with an innovative approach that’s rooted in great ingredients and seasonality, definitely not your traditional fare.

They're hanging onto summer with a tiki-inspired lineup — think retro beachcomber vibes straight out of the 1950s. Bar manager Madeline Longacre says these drinks are all about cooling off and kicking back.

Rooster & the Till is located at 6500 N Florida Avenue in Tampa. For more information, visit RoosterAndTheTill.com or call (813) 374-8940.

