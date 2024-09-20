Ronald McDonald House Charities Opening Fifth Location in Tampa Bay

Ronald McDonald House Charities is getting ready to open its fifth house in Tampa Bay! It'll be located at St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital with 11 bedrooms.

RMHC supports families during the most challenging days of their lives with free accommodations, meals, and comprehensive support services. Medical care can be expensive, from treatment costs to travel and lodging. RMHC saves a family over $1,000 a week in lodging, travel, and meal expenses.

For more information and to donate, visit RMHCTampaBay.org/Hope.