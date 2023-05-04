Watch Now
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tampa Bay Adopts Hope Bundles program

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tampa Bay had adopted the Hope Bundles program. It provides support and hope to families with high-risk pregnancies and premature infants.
Posted at 8:04 AM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 08:04:15-04

Hope Bundles provides families with essential items, informational material, and emotional support during a difficult time. The program includes items such as clothing, blankets, toys, and books for premature infants, as well as emotional support for families and mothers through the provisions inside the bags.

By implementing Hope Bundles, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tampa Bay hopes to provide an additional layer of support to families dealing with premature pregnancies during a challenging time.

Visit RMHCTampaBay.org/Donate to donate now and make a difference!

