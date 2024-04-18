Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Ronald McDonald House Charities Honoring Their Super Kids

April 28th is National Superhero Day, a day dedicated to recognizing the strength and resilience of children facing extraordinary challenges. Ronald McDonald House Charities is honoring their Super Kids.
Posted at 7:43 AM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 07:43:03-04

April 28th is National Superhero Day, a day dedicated to recognizing the strength and resilience of children facing extraordinary challenges.

Ronald McDonald House Charities is honoring their Super Kids — the children staying at their facilities who inspire them every day with their courage and spirit.

The Superkids Campaign is designed to raise awareness and support for these incredible kids and their families, ensuring they receive the care and assistance they need during difficult times.

Make a donation today at RMHCTampaBay.org/Donate.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com