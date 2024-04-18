Ronald McDonald House Charities Honoring Their Super Kids

April 28th is National Superhero Day, a day dedicated to recognizing the strength and resilience of children facing extraordinary challenges.

Ronald McDonald House Charities is honoring their Super Kids — the children staying at their facilities who inspire them every day with their courage and spirit.

The Superkids Campaign is designed to raise awareness and support for these incredible kids and their families, ensuring they receive the care and assistance they need during difficult times.

Make a donation today at RMHCTampaBay.org/Donate.