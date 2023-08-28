Watch Now
Ronald McDonald House Charities: helping children and their families in a time of need

We take a trip out to Ronald McDonald House of Tampa Bay.
Posted at 1:15 PM, Aug 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-28 13:15:54-04

The Mission of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tampa Bay (RMHCTB) is to create, find and support programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families. Our Vision is a world where all children have access to medical care and their families are supported and actively involved in their children’s care. Our core program is the Ronald McDonald House, a home away from home that provide comfort, support and resources to families who travel far from home for the medical care their child needs. Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tampa Bay Chapter is comprised of 4 Houses, 3 in St. Petersburg and 1 in Tampa offering 80 bedrooms with private baths located near local pediatric hospitals. We are owned and operated by Ronald McDonald House Charities Tampa Bay, a 501c3 non-profit Florida corporation whose board consists of representatives from our community leaders, McDonald’s corporation, the medical profession, and other interested individuals.

For more information visit rmhctampabay.org

