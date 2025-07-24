Rock N Roll Sushi Offering Summer Jam Party Pack for Bold & Delicious Gatherings

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Rock N' Roll Sushi just launched its Summer Jam Party Pack —a limited-time catering bundle designed to make summer hosting effortless and delicious!
If you’re ready to amp up your summer dining experience, look no further than Rock N Roll Sushi, the place where sushi meets the exciting world of rock music! Known for its "big, bold, and loud" concepts and flavors, Rock N Roll Sushi serves up deliciously twisted dishes that fans love.

Just in time for summer entertaining, Rock N Roll Sushi has launched its Summer Jam Party Pack—an exclusive catering bundle designed to make hosting effortless and delicious! Priced at $219.99, the Summer Jam Party Pack feeds 13–15 people and includes a Drum Roll Platter, Fried Rice, Ginger Salad, and a gallon of lemonade or iced tea. Plus, it comes with all the outdoor essentials: cups, plates, utensils, chopsticks, and napkins.

Whether you're a sushi lover or just seeking an unforgettable dining experience, Rock N Roll Sushi invites you to savor the flavors with the ones you love.

Rock N Roll Sushi is located at 6170 Paseo Al Mar Blvd, Suite 103 in Apollo Beach and 5629 Circa Fishhawk Blvd in Lithia. For more information, visit RockNRollSushi.com.

