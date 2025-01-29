Riverdance Kicking Off 30th Anniversary Tour at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Pete

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater

Riverdance 30 - The New Generation is kicking off its 2025 Tour right here in Tampa Bay!

Since Riverdance first emerged on the world stage, its fusion of Irish and international dance and music has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. The Grammy award-winning music and the infectious energy of its mesmerizing choreography and breathtaking performances have left audiences in awe and established Riverdance as a global cultural sensation.

To celebrate this incredible 30th-year milestone, Riverdance will embark on a special anniversary tour, bringing its magic to audiences around the world. This spectacular production rejuvenates the much-loved original show with new innovative choreography and costumes and state-of-the-art lighting, projection, and motion graphics. And for the first time, Riverdance welcomes “The New Generation” of performers, all of whom were not born when the show began 30 years ago.

You can see Riverdance 30 - The New Generation at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater now through February 2. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit TheMahaffey.com, or call (727) 300-2000.