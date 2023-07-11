Watch Now
'Rise of the Rays' Documentary Tells the Incredible Story of Fight to Bring Baseball to Tampa Bay

"Rise of the Rays: A Devil of a Story" is an epic telling of the twisting, wacky, emotional events that finally brought Major League Baseball to Tampa Bay.
Posted at 9:03 AM, Jul 11, 2023
The saga of how the Tampa Bay Rays came to be is a roller coaster ride involving baseball, ambition, politics, money, skullduggery, persistence, and a moment when time stood still.

"Rise of the Rays" also recognizes the many unsung heroes who worked hard to make baseball a reality in Tampa Bay.

You can watch the documentary here: WEDU.org/Rays.

