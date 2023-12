Welcome 2024 with a festive, European-inspired New Year's celebration, modeled after the world-famous New Year's Concert in Vienna.

The Salute to Vienna concert is coming to Ruth Eckerd Hall on New Year's Eve (Sunday, Dec. 31) at 3 p.m.

With timeless music, dazzling costumes, breathtaking dance, and stunning floral designs, this is an unforgettable New Year’s celebration, full of old-world charm.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit RuthEckerdHall.com.