Revolutionizing the Future - Unveiling the World's First AI-Enabled Supercomputer for Design

In an era where artificial intelligence is the driving force behind innovation, the AI-powered supercomputer represents a leap forward ushering in a new era of intelligent computing that will help transform automotive, aerospace and defense, energy, and turbomachinery industries.

So, what does this technological leap forward mean for you?

Some of the present and future uses of the supercomputer include reducing the world’s carbon footprint, pursuing the goal of ‘flawless design’, faster/better/cheaper goods, and enabling F1 teams like McLaren Racing to build faster race cars.

Cadence’s AI powered supercomputer will transform datacenters with the goal of significantly reducing the world’s datacenter carbon footprint.

Frank Ham, VP of Engineering for Cadence joins us from Levi’s Stadium with exciting news on this announcement and more.

For more information, visit Cadence.com.