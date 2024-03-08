Revamp Your Self-Care Routine as We Transition to Spring with These Must-Haves

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares March Beauty & Wellness Must-Haves.

Give The Olay Indulgent Moisture Body Wash A Try As You Revamp Your Body Care Routine! Available At Major Retailers Nationwide.

The new Secret Whole Body Deodorant is aluminum free and provides clinically proven odor protection for up to 72-hours. It’s available in three forms - spray, stick and cream - and three scents, such as Peach & Vanilla Blossom.

Garnier Ultra Color Charcoal Bleach PL3 Ultra Cool Platinum is Garnier’s most neutralizing bleach formulated to deliver the coolest result with less brassiness, even for very dark hair. Infused with pure charcoal and a blend of five nourishing fruit oils, including avocado, olive, coconut, argan, and shea, it's ideal for those with light brown to very dark hair. Not only will it provide up to 8 levels of lift, but it also leaves hair shiny, nourished, and silky.

Charlotte’s Magic Hydration Revival Cleanser is Charlotte’s new 3-in-1 priming cleanser with cream-to-foam-to-milk formula to cleanse and hydrate.

Sponsored byLimor Media