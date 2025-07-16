Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Reset Your Summer Routine with Expert Tips from Dr. Tasneem Bhatia

Summer fun can throw off our routines—late nights, travel, and indulgent meals can take a toll. If you're feeling it, now's a great time for a reset. Board-certified MD and integrative health expert, Dr. Tasneem Bhatia, joins us to break it all down.
Metagenics | Morning Blend
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Metagenics

For more information, visit Metagenics.com or follow them on social media @Metagenics. You can also follow Dr. Bahatia on social media @DrTazMD for ongoing gut health and wellness tips.

