Reproductive Medicine Group

Thanks to modern technology, more women are able to take control over their biological clocks and have a baby on their terms, and not when Mother Nature tells them it’s time to. Egg freezing has become a popular option, and new studies have shown that it is a viable form of fertility preservation – giving more women greater options over their reproductive health.
The Reproductive Medicine Group is a patient-focused fertility clinic in the Greater Tampa Bay area with five locations: North Tampa, South Tampa, Brandon, Clearwater & Wesley Chapel.

The Reproductive Medicine Group’s fertility doctors are specialists called Reproductive Endocrinologists. They like to think of themselves as guides on your journey to getting pregnant. Each of RMG's partner physicians have been rated “Best Doctors In America” by US News & World Report.

Their goal is to provide compassionate, customized care to each patient while delivering results. RMG is proud of their IVF success rates which are higher than the national average. They are not doctors working for a big business chain but are locally owned and operated, serving patients in Southwest Central Florida for more than 38 years.

For more information, visit FloridaFertility.com or call 813-914-7304.

