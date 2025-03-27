Renowned Dental Specialist Addresses the U.S. Dental Health Crisis

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Aspen Dental

A startling healthcare divide is emerging: While Americans spend over $4.9 trillion on healthcare annually*, nearly half (45%) skip basic dental care**, creating a cascade of health and economic consequences. According to new research:



1 in 5 Americans haven't seen a dentist in over 5 years**

Nearly half (48%) prioritize going to the doctor more than the dentist**

Poor oral health is linked to heart disease, diabetes, and other chronic conditions***

Oral care is essential to our overall health and well-being, yet fear, anxiety, and discomfort can lead to delayed dental care, ultimately causing adverse health effects such as pain and infections as well as problems with eating, speaking, learning, and job potential.

Dr. Ashley Boling is a dentist and Practice Owner at Aspen Dental, a healthcare organization comprised of more than 3,000 independent dental clinicians. She joins us to discuss how the organization is actively addressing the nation’s dental crisis and revolutionizing access to high-quality oral care, including the latest technological advancements, for hundreds of thousands, turning the tables on the nation’s #1 chronic disease among adults: tooth decay.

*According to 2023 CMS data

**According to a new survey of 2,000 adults conducted in January 2025 by Talker News on behalf of Aspen Dental.

***According to the Mayo Clinic oral health may play a part in conditions such as endocarditis, cardiovascular disease, stroke and diabetes.