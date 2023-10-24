Remember Loved Ones Lost to an Overdose at the Annual NOPE Candlelight Vigil

The key to fighting substance abuse starts with prevention. That's exactly what a partnership between ASAP and Pasco-Hernando State College is doing with an upcoming event.

The annual NOPE (Narcotics Overdose Prevention Education) Candlelight Vigil is coming up on Thursday, October 26. This is an uplifting and powerful event to honor loved ones lost to an overdose and learn about recovery efforts in Pasco County.

Organizers ask you to bring a photo of your loved on to place on their memorial wall.

It's all happening on Thursday, October 26 from 5-8pm at Pasco-Hernando State College. For more information, visit EmpoweredCommunities.org.