Registration Now Open for Patel Conservatory Dance, Music & Theater Summer Camps

Registration is now open for Patel Conservatory dance, music, and theater summer camps and classes!

There are dozens of camps and classes for students of all ages and experience levels.

Camps and classes vary, with offerings like the Science of Music, Adult Ballet, Shakespeare Intensive, Tap Dance, and Broadway Musical Theater Foundations. A complete lineup is available at PatelConservatory.org.

Some summer camps and classes require auditions. Registration for auditions is required by visiting StrazCenter.org or by calling (813) 222-1040.

All Patel Conservatory summer experiences require active learning participation by campers and result in an in-class showcase or ticketed performance element.