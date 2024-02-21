Registered Dietitian Jamie Lee McIntyre Shares Some Food & Drinks You Should Have on Hand!

Registered Dietitian and Nutrition Expert Jamie Lee McIntyre joined us to share some food and drinks she’s been loving!

First up, is the refreshing Sunsweet Amaz!n Prune with Lemonade, which is infused with all of the nostalgic citrus-y goodness of traditional lemonade with only 50% of the sugar, and provides 4 grams of fiber and an excellent source of vitamin C. For more information, head to Sunsweet.com.

If you’re looking for a heart-healthy recipe to share with those you love, McIntyre says to head over to FloridaBeef.org and try out this delicious Beefy Sweet Potato Mash Up made with 96% lean ground beef, which provides an excellent source of high-quality protein, iron, zinc, B-vitamins and other essential nutrients for our bodies' needs. This recipe is heart-healthy certified by the American Heart Association and perfect for February Heart Health Month! For more information, head to FloridaBeef.org.