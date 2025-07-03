Red, White & Views: Celebrate Independence Day on the St. Pete Pier

The St. Pete Pier is turning up the vibes all July long to celebrate its fifth anniversary! Each weekend will bring something different, but we're highlighting the Fourth of July festivities.

The St. Pete Pier's Independence Day Celebration runs from 4-10pm and is filled with fun activities for all. There will be a Craft Beer Garden, Uncle Sam’s Market, Family Fun Zone, Food Trucks & Vendors, Live Music by the 13th US Army Band, roaming entertainers, and so much more! Fireworks are scheduled to start at 9pm.

The fun continues on July 5 with an electrifying water show starting at 4:30pm. This will be a high-energy evening featuring a thrilling water ski performance, freestyle jet ski stunts, and an awe-inspiring flyboarder soaring above the bay.

For more information, visit StPetePier.org.