Record-Setting Skydiving Expedition Documentary ‘Triple 7’ Coming to Tampa Theatre

The much-anticipated documentary Triple 7: They Said It Couldn’t Be Done, directed and produced by Dan Myrick from “The Blair Witch Project” and produced by Kristian Krempel, is set to premiere at Tampa Theatre this month!

The film follows a team of nine former U.S. and Canadian special operations service members as they attempt to achieve skydiving’s most elusive feat, the Triple 7— seven skydives on seven continents in seven days.

Spearheaded by retired Navy SEAL Mike Sarraille, the film aims to raise $7 million for Folds of Honor.

You can see Triple 7: They Said It Couldn’t Be Done at Tampa Theatre on Monday, May 13 at 7:30pm. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit TampaTheatre.org.

It's also premiering in four other cities - New York, Austin, Dallas, and Los Angeles.