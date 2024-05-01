Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Record-Setting Skydiving Expedition Documentary ‘Triple 7’ Coming to Tampa Theatre

'Triple 7' is a record-breaking, adrenaline-fueled adventure following a group of former Special Operations soldiers on an epic 7-day journey across 7 continents.
Posted at 8:57 AM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-01 08:57:31-04

The much-anticipated documentary Triple 7: They Said It Couldn’t Be Done, directed and produced by Dan Myrick from “The Blair Witch Project” and produced by Kristian Krempel, is set to premiere at Tampa Theatre this month!

The film follows a team of nine former U.S. and Canadian special operations service members as they attempt to achieve skydiving’s most elusive feat, the Triple 7— seven skydives on seven continents in seven days.

Spearheaded by retired Navy SEAL Mike Sarraille, the film aims to raise $7 million for Folds of Honor.

You can see Triple 7: They Said It Couldn’t Be Done at Tampa Theatre on Monday, May 13 at 7:30pm. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit TampaTheatre.org.

It's also premiering in four other cities - New York, Austin, Dallas, and Los Angeles.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com