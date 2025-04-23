Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Reclaiming Financial Wellness in an Age of Misinformation

A financial wellness advisor shares survey insights and tips on adopting the right mindset to turn money from a source of fear into a source of confidence.
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Beyond Finance

From TikTok tips to AI finance tools, Americans are overwhelmed, and with so much misinformation out there, it’s hard to know who to trust.

Dr. Erika Rasure, chief financial wellness advisor at Beyond Finance, joins us to share survey insights and help us cut through the noise and turn money from a source of fear into confidence.

For more information, visit BeyondFinance.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com