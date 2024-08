Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: National Association of REALTORS®

For the first time in decades, American consumers face new real estate practice changes that will go into effect this Saturday, August 17.

We're discussing what kind of impact these practice changes will have with Kevin Sears, 2024 President of the National Association of REALTORS®.