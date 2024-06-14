Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Real Estate Friyay: Making Your Home with Property Attractive to Buyers

How about some goat yoga?
Posted at 8:47 AM, Jun 14, 2024

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Hammond Real Estate Education, LLC

🏡✨ Jennifer will be showcasing a unique 2-bedroom home on 40 acres complete with a barn, offering you a glimpse into the perfect blend of rural charm and modern comfort. Joining Jennifer is the talented interior designer Samantha VanSteenburg, who will share the latest design trends for this year. 🌿✨ Samantha will also discuss specific design trends for outdoor living spaces in Florida, where the sunny weather makes porches and outdoor areas essential for comfortable and stylish living. Don't miss this chance to gain invaluable insights and inspiration for your home! Plus, get a free gift book at www.YAYJENNIFER.com [yayjennifer.com] 🎁 #RealEstate #HomeTour #InteriorDesign #JenniferYAYHammond #SamanthaVanSteenburg #TheMorningBlend #ABCTV #TampaBay #DesignTrends #OutdoorLiving #FloridaLiving #TuneIn #FreeGift #YAYJennifer

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com