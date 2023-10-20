Watch Now
Real Estate Fri-YAY: Talking Short-Term Rentals at the Phantom History House

Phantom History House is an immersive B&amp;B Experience in Westchase/Oldsmar that embraces the paranormal. It's also an event space for unique meetings, birthday parties, and weekend getaways with family and friends!
Posted at 8:35 AM, Oct 20, 2023
It's Real Estate Fri-YAY with Jennifer J. Hammond! We're talking about short-term rentals in the Tampa Bay area at the Phantom History House!

It's an immersive B&B Experience in Westchase/Oldsmar that embraces the paranormal. It's also an event space for unique meetings, birthday parties, and weekend getaways with family and friends.

Visit JenniferJHammond.com to get a free eBook: Seven Mistakes Real Estate Investors Make.

For more information on the Phantom History House, visit PhantomHistory.com or call (727) 656-0478.

