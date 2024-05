Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: National Association of Realtors®

Florida Realtors® 2024 President Gia Arvin joins Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to share updates on the spring home buying and selling season. Plus, we're also talking about details on a proposed settlement agreement, the outlook for the second half of 2024, and first-quarter metro home prices.

For more information, visit Realtor.com.