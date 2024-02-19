Ready to Tackle Tax Season? Finance Expert Talks Steps to Take to Help Meet Your Financial Goals

The new year always feels like a fresh start, with promises of a "new you.” Someone with better habits and new intentions, who is healthier and more physically fit than ever. But as everyone who has ever set a goal knows, life gets in the way of progress.

This is especially true when it comes to our financial fitness. Whether you’re one of the 86% of Americans who set a financial goal for themselves this year or part of the 37% who don’t believe their financial situation will improve in 2024, we all face the first intimidating obstacle together: tax time.

Natalie Torres-Haddad, MPA, AWA is an award-winning author and financial expert who specializes in helping people of all ages become financially literate and fiscally fit. From how to find a checking account that helps you meet your goals to how to invest or save this year’s refund, Natalie understands that making progress is a marathon, and she’s ready to help you take the next step toward your fiscal fitness.

For more information, visit Chime.com/Taxes.