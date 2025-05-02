READ Lakeland Hosting Fun Fundraiser in Polk County: Kiss the Pig for Literacy

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: READ Lakeland

READ Lakeland has been the only free adult literacy nonprofit in Polk County for 30 years. The organization offers one-on-one tutoring for adults in English literacy, math, GED prep, and ESOL - always completely free to the student.

Currently, 24% of adults in Polk County are considered functionally illiterate, which poses significant challenges

READ Lakeland serves approximately 100 students each year, with an estimated $500 required per student to cover books, materials, assessments, and tutor training. The organization’s programs are funded solely through community fundraising and donations.

One of the nonprofit's most engaging fundraising events, "Kiss the Pig for Literacy," is now underway. This fun competition features community leaders and local celebrities vying to raise funds for adult education, with participants earning votes through donations—every dollar equals one vote.

The candidate with the most votes will earn the honor of kissing a live pig during the Grand Smooch Finale at the Lakeland Country Club on May 8.

