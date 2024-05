RAIN: A Tribute To The Beatles is coming to the BayCare Sound at Coachman Park this weekend!

This is an electrifying concert experience, celebrating the timeless music of the legendary Fab Four. With note-for-note precision, this mind-blowing performance transports you back to the iconic eras of Sgt. Pepper and Magical Mystery Tour, along with all your favorite hits.

It's happening Saturday, May 4 at 7pm. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit RuthEckerdHall.com or call 727-791-7400.