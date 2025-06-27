Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Qunol: Support Brain Health to Stay Sharp as You Age

Neurologist Dr. Shae Datta shares tips on how to support brain health for improved focus, attention, and memory for a sharper mind as you age.
Qunol | Morning Blend
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Qunol

A recent survey found that Americans consider brain health to be among the most important health issues.

Neurologist Dr. Shae Datta shares tips on how to support brain health for improved focus, attention, and memory for a sharper mind as you age.

Find Qunol Brain Health Memory Plus ($44.96) and Qunol Brain Health Focus Plus ($34.96) at Walmart.com and Qunol.com

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com