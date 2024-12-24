Q5 May Be The Best Time To Save

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Meta

We have all heard of the first 4 quarters of the year, but is there a Q5? Yes! After the holiday rush into the New Year is a shopping season many people don’t know about. For consumers, there are great deals and steals on products. For business, it’s an opportunity to capitalize on lower costs and ad rates to expand their customer base.

