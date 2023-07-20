Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Purina Cat Chow & Mandy Moore Want Your Cat Stories!

Singer and actor Mandy Moore is known for her many starring roles and hit songs like 'Candy.' She's also a self-proclaimed cat lover, with three rescues of her own, and is partnering with Purina Cat Chow as they celebrate their sixtieth anniversary.
Posted at 8:32 AM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 08:32:16-04

Singer and actor Mandy Moore is known for her many starring roles and hit songs like 'Candy.' She's also a self-proclaimed cat lover, with three rescues of her own, and is partnering with Purina Cat Chow as they celebrate their sixtieth anniversary.

As a thank you to the millions of cat owners who’ve trusted Purina Cat Chow, the brand and Moore are searching for personal stories from real cat owners (old and young) that show how cats positively impact you or your family.

Selected stories will be published in the Cat Chow 60th Anniversary story compilation book. In addition, one Grand Prize storyteller will receive a $10,000 cash prize!

For more information, visit CatChow.com/60Years.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com