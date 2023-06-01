Pulitzer Prize-Winning Play 'Disgraced' Now at American Stage

American Stage presents "Disgraced," now playing through June 25.

This Pulitzer Prize-winning play tells the story of Amir Kapoor, a successful Pakistani-American lawyer who is rapidly moving up the corporate ladder while distancing himself from his cultural roots.

This play sparks important conversations about identity, religion, and cultural assimilation. It challenges audiences to confront their own biases and preconceived notions, ultimately leading to a deeper understanding of complex issues. It's a thought-provoking experience that encourages dialogue and reflection.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit AmericanStage.org.