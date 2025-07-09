'Puffs' at the Straz Center: A Hilarious New Look at a Familiar Adventure

A new play at the Straz Center offers a new look at a familiar adventure from the perspective of three potential heroes just trying to place fourth at a very dangerous magic school for kids.

'Puffs' is on stage now through August 3!

Puffs is a play for anyone who has never been destined to save the world, for anyone who has ever felt like a secondary character in someone else’s story!

Overlooked and underestimated, the Puffs are a perky, well-meaning, loyal group of outsiders with a thing for badgers, who are so lovable and relatable, you’ll leave the theater wishing they were in the stories all along” (Hollywood Life). Their “hilariously heartfelt!” (Metro) and epic journey takes the classic story to new places and reimagines what a hero can be.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit JobsiteTheater.org/Puffs.