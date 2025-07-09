Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

'Puffs' at the Straz Center: A Hilarious New Look at a Familiar Adventure

'PUFFS: Or, Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic &amp; Magic' is on stage at the Straz Center now through August 3.
Jobsite Theatre | Morning Blend
Posted

A new play at the Straz Center offers a new look at a familiar adventure from the perspective of three potential heroes just trying to place fourth at a very dangerous magic school for kids.

'Puffs' is on stage now through August 3!

Puffs is a play for anyone who has never been destined to save the world, for anyone who has ever felt like a secondary character in someone else’s story!

Overlooked and underestimated, the Puffs are a perky, well-meaning, loyal group of outsiders with a thing for badgers, who are so lovable and relatable, you’ll leave the theater wishing they were in the stories all along” (Hollywood Life). Their “hilariously heartfelt!” (Metro) and epic journey takes the classic story to new places and reimagines what a hero can be.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit JobsiteTheater.org/Puffs.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com