The Publix Too Good For Drugs Jr. Gasparilla Distance Classic is coming up next month! Executive Director Susan Harmeling joins us to talk about what you can expect.

The race is happening on Saturday, February 17 from 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Jefferson High School, located at 4401 West Cypress Street in Tampa.

Registration is FREE for kids ages 2 – 10 until February 14! For more information, visit RunGasparilla.com.