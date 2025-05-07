Ptolemy Is Revolutionizing Tree & Palm Health Management

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Ptolemy

Ptolemy is revolutionizing tree and palm health management!

With a proactive, science-based approach, Ptolemy uses GIS technology and expert care to keep trees thriving and prevent costly damage.

Founder Jeff Kaulbars’s mission is to educate property managers and homeowners on the importance of long-term tree health, ensuring stronger, healthier communities.

For more information, visit PtolemyFL.com or call 239-467-0142.