Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Ptolemy Is Revolutionizing Tree & Palm Health Management

Meet Jeff Kaulbars, founder of Ptolemy Tree &amp; Palm Healthcare – a South Florida-based company revolutionizing tree and palm health management for HOAs and communities.
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Ptolemy

Ptolemy is revolutionizing tree and palm health management!

With a proactive, science-based approach, Ptolemy uses GIS technology and expert care to keep trees thriving and prevent costly damage.

Founder Jeff Kaulbars’s mission is to educate property managers and homeowners on the importance of long-term tree health, ensuring stronger, healthier communities.

For more information, visit PtolemyFL.com or call 239-467-0142.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com