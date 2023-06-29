Watch Now
Psychic Medium Victor Paruta Doing Live Show to Raise Money for New Gulfport Senior Center

Psychic Medium Victor Paruta is helping to raise funds for Gulfport's new senior center. He'll be at the Catherine A. Hickman Theater this Friday, June 30 from 7 - 9 p.m.
Posted at 8:29 AM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 08:29:06-04

Psychic Medium Victor Paruta is helping to raise funds for Gulfport's new senior center.

He'll be at the Catherine A. Hickman Theater this Friday, June 30 from 7 - 9 p.m.

This show includes two hours of gallery-style mediumship. Audience members will receive messages from loved ones in spirit - as many as time permits. There will also be a demonstration of object reading (psychometry) and audience Q&A. It'll be both entertaining and interactive!

Tarot card readings will be offered free in the lobby as well between 6 - 6:50 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit VictorParutaGulfport.eventbrite.com.

Proceeds from this event will go toward the building of a new senior center in Gulfport. The current senior center is outdated and lacks adequate space to serve the approximately 800 people who visit each day.

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

