Psychic Medium Victor Paruta Doing Live Show to Raise Money for New Gulfport Senior Center

Psychic Medium Victor Paruta is helping to raise funds for Gulfport's new senior center.

He'll be at the Catherine A. Hickman Theater this Friday, June 30 from 7 - 9 p.m.

This show includes two hours of gallery-style mediumship. Audience members will receive messages from loved ones in spirit - as many as time permits. There will also be a demonstration of object reading (psychometry) and audience Q&A. It'll be both entertaining and interactive!

Tarot card readings will be offered free in the lobby as well between 6 - 6:50 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit VictorParutaGulfport.eventbrite.com.

Proceeds from this event will go toward the building of a new senior center in Gulfport. The current senior center is outdated and lacks adequate space to serve the approximately 800 people who visit each day.