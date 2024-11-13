Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Professional Stormchaser Shares Insight on This Hurricane Season & Preparing for the Next

The peak of the Atlantic hurricane season has since passed, but the potential remains even beyond peak season. Professional stormchaser Josh Morgerman joins us to talk tips and insights on this season and the next one.
Posted
and last updated

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: James Hardie 

Temperatures may be starting to drop across the country as fall kicks into full swing, but hurricane season is far from over. The peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through Nov. 30, has since passed, but the potential remains even beyond peak season, according to meteorologists.

With hurricane destruction this year alone amounting to billions of dollars, we should start thinking now about how to better prepare for next hurricane season.

Professional stormchaser Josh Morgerman joins us to talk tips and insights on this season and the next one.

For more information, visit JamesHardie.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com