Professional Stormchaser Shares Insight on This Hurricane Season & Preparing for the Next

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: James Hardie

Temperatures may be starting to drop across the country as fall kicks into full swing, but hurricane season is far from over. The peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through Nov. 30, has since passed, but the potential remains even beyond peak season, according to meteorologists.

With hurricane destruction this year alone amounting to billions of dollars, we should start thinking now about how to better prepare for next hurricane season.

Professional stormchaser Josh Morgerman joins us to talk tips and insights on this season and the next one.

