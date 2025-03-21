Products for Home Improvements & Updates from the National Hardware Show

Watch Now
Our Trade Show Treasure Hunters are taking us out to the National Hardware Show, finding the latest in outdoor products, backup power, and essential tools.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Be The Best Home

The Trade Show Treasure Hunters — home improvement & lifestyle expert Kathryn Emery and celebrity craftsman Chip Wade — are taking us out to the National Hardware Show, finding the latest in outdoor products, backup power, and essential tools.

For more information on the new and must-have products featured, visit:

  • MonumentGrills.com - NEW Eminence Series 605 Grill
  • Rescue.com - Pest Control Made in the USA including fly traps, ant baits, and spider traps
  • Jackery.com - 5000 Plus Essential Home Backup Kit backup power you can trust
  • MidwestInnovativeProducts.com - Made in the USA including the all-terrain moving cart The Rhino Cart, Twist & Seal cord protectors, and brand new Cord Vault.

For more information, visit BeTheBestHome.com or TradeShowTreasureHunters.com or find Kathryn on social media @kathrynemerytv and Chip at @chipwade.

