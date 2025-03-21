Products for Home Improvements & Updates from the National Hardware Show

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Be The Best Home

The Trade Show Treasure Hunters — home improvement & lifestyle expert Kathryn Emery and celebrity craftsman Chip Wade — are taking us out to the National Hardware Show, finding the latest in outdoor products, backup power, and essential tools.

For more information on the new and must-have products featured, visit:



MonumentGrills.com - NEW Eminence Series 605 Grill

Rescue.com - Pest Control Made in the USA including fly traps, ant baits, and spider traps

Jackery.com - 5000 Plus Essential Home Backup Kit backup power you can trust

MidwestInnovativeProducts.com - Made in the USA including the all-terrain moving cart The Rhino Cart, Twist & Seal cord protectors, and brand new Cord Vault.

For more information, visit BeTheBestHome.com or TradeShowTreasureHunters.com or find Kathryn on social media @kathrynemerytv and Chip at @chipwade.