Pro Tips on Managing Textured Hair with the Gold Series from Pantene

Does your hair need a miracle? Takisha Sturdivant-Drew, the stylist behind some of the best hair in Hollywood, joins us with pro tips on managing textured hair with a detangling product.
For more information, visit Pantene.com/Miracle-Detangler.
Does your hair need a miracle? Takisha Sturdivant-Drew, the stylist behind some of the best hair in Hollywood, joins us with pro tips on managing textured hair with a detangling product.
For more information, visit Pantene.com/Miracle-Detangler.
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com