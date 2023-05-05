Watch Now
Pro Tips on Managing Textured Hair with the Gold Series from Pantene

Posted at 7:38 AM, May 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05 07:38:16-04

Does your hair need a miracle? Takisha Sturdivant-Drew, the stylist behind some of the best hair in Hollywood, joins us with pro tips on managing textured hair with a detangling product.

For more information, visit Pantene.com/Miracle-Detangler.

