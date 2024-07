Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Jackery

Amazon Prime Day is coming up July 16-17. With it being hurricane season, it's the perfect time to get an essential item for disaster preparedness.

Kathryn Emery, 20-year home improvement and lifestyle expert, shares why we all need the Jackery Explorer 2000.

For more information, visit Jackery.com. Use code 2000Plus5 until July 23!