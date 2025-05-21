Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Prepare for Summer with Same-Day Delivery from Target & Shipt

Get ready for summer and Memorial Day with same-day delivery from Target and Shipt! Lifestyle editor Bahar Takhtehchian shares tips for easy planning, from barbecues to beach days.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Shipt

As summer approaches and Memorial Day weekend draws near, it’s time to gear up for barbecues, beach outings, and fun-filled backyard gatherings. If you're feeling the pressure to get your plans in order, there's no need to stress—Target and Shipt are here to help with same-day delivery, making it easier than ever to enjoy the season.

Lifestyle editor Bahar Takhtehchian joined us to share the latest tips and tricks for summer planning. With just a few clicks, you can have everything you need delivered right to your doorstep, whether it’s for a picnic, a sunny day at the beach, or a cozy barbecue with friends.

For more information, visit Target.com and click Target Circle 360.

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

