Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Predictions for This Year’s Fall Respiratory Illness Season With Walgreens

With the fall right around the corner, Walgreens Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Ban joins us to share his perspective on this year’s fall respiratory illness season and how you can best protect yourself.
Posted at 8:20 AM, Sep 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-15 08:20:14-04

The Walgreens COVID-19 Index – one of the last remaining COVID-19 surveillance trackers in the U.S. – is showing increasing positivity rates. In addition, the CDC has reported higher or earlier flu activity in several Southern Hemispheric countries compared to what was seen prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With multiple respiratory viruses circulating this fall, it’s important to know and understand the information surrounding vaccinations, testing, and treatment. We're talking to Walgreens chief medical offer Dr. Kevin Ban to get more details.

For more information about Flu, COVID-19 or RSV vaccinations, please use the Walgreens app, visit Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine or call 1-800-WALGREENS to secure an appointment in advance.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com