'PRE FAB!' Tells the Story of How the Beatles Began - See It at Tampa Theatre This Weekend!

"PRE FAB!" is considered to be the last Beatles story to tell about how it all began and you can watch it at the Tampa Theatre this weekend!

PRE FAB! chronicles the rise of “Skiffle” music and its impact on post-World War II British youth. It traces the influence of American Rock ‘n’ Roll and how a boy named John Lennon rounded up a host of friends – including Paul McCartney and George Harrison – to form a group called The Quarrymen.

Simply put, without The Quarrymen, there would be no Beatles.

Using rare footage, photos, and first-hand account interviews from the people who were there including Paul McCartney, Colin Hanton and the original members of The Quarrymen, PRE FAB! checks all the boxes for the biggest Beatles fans and anyone who loves a good origin story.

You can watch a special sneak preview screening at Tampa Theatre this Saturday, August 26 at 3 p.m.!

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit TampaTheatre.org.

After more than four years in production, this hometown "sneak peek" for Tampa audiences is meaningful because several members of the film's team and several members of the post-production team call Tampa and Central Florida home.