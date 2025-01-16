Practical Tips to Kickstart Your 2025 Wellness Journey With Registered Dietitian Mia Syn

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Nutrition By Mia

The start of a new year is the perfect time to refresh, refocus, and set the tone for a healthier, happier you. Registered dietitian Mia Syn joins Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to share some practical tips to kickstart your wellness journey.

Snack smarter with Fruitist blueberries



Fruitist was founded with a mission to inspire enjoyable and healthy snacking. Fruitist blueberries are packed with antioxidants, vitamins and fiber, so they are a deliciously easy way to eat well and keep healthy. They are naturally sweet and bursting with flavor, making them the perfect quick and nutritious snack. No berry roulette.

Gear up for game day with Dandy celery



Dandy celery is sweeter, crispier, crunchier, and less stringy than other celery brands on grocery store shelves. It’s the perfect addition to your watch party snacking spread for The Big Game and can be used a chip substitute for dipping or stuffed with your favorite filling. Dandy offers shoppers fresh cut celery sticks available in a variety of pre-washed, pre-cut pack sizes to reduce your time spent meal prepping in the kitchen and more time watching football! Score big ahead of the Big Game by entering Dandy’s annual Dip It 2 Win It Sweepstakes! The brand is giving one lucky grand prize winner a $1,000 gift card at Info.DudaFresh.com/Dip-It-2-Win-It-2024.

Take the guesswork out of healthy eating with Hungryroot



Hungryroot is your partner in healthy living. You tell us about your lifestyle, budget, health goals, and preferences, and we recommend and deliver nutritious groceries, easy recipes and essential supplements for you and your family. It’s the easiest way to eat healthy, achieve your goals, save time, and live a healthy (and delicious) life. Spend less time stressing, planning, shopping, and cooking, and more time doing what you love.

Stock up on More Longevity & Wellbeing wellness essentials to feel your best this year



More Longevity & Wellbeing offers a unique blend of vitamins, superfoods, and standardized extracts to deliver comprehensive wellness support—going beyond just functional mushrooms. Their Mushroom Coffee Superfood Blend combines adaptogenic mushrooms with delicious flavors like Salted Caramel Vanilla and Mocha, offering a wellness boost without compromising taste. For those who don’t enjoy coffee, try their Coconut Banana Mushroom Superfood Blend, which is coffee-free. Chill Pill is designed for daytime use, helping you cope with daily demands by promoting calm while providing a natural boost of energy and focus—perfect for anyone seeking balance and productivity.

For more nutrition tips and healthy recipes, visit NutritionByMia.com and follow Mia on Instagram at Instagram.com/NutritionByMia.