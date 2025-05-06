Practical Mother's Day Gifts: Simplify Mom's Life with Must-Have Essentials

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Better Late Than Never

Mother’s Day is this Sunday, and while mom will certainly appreciate traditional gifts like flowers or jewelry, practical gifts will make mom’s life easier—and that’s the real goal, here. Cheryl Kramer Kaye, beauty and lifestyle expert and mom of twin teenagers, brought some gifts that mom needs and wants.

Finding time to go to the salon when you’re a mom can be a challenge. L’Oreal Paris Colorsonic makes it easier than ever to get salon-quality color at home. It’s perfect for quick Root touch ups between salon appointments, business meetings or just a bit of pampering from the comfort of home and only takes 5 minutes to apply. With every use, Mom’s hair looks glossy, radiant, and full of shine — like she just stepped out of the salon.

Backed by over 10 years of research and development, Colorsonic uses patented technology to mix and apply color evenly — no mess, no stress, and no guesswork. It’s hair color that’s made smarter. Get the best hair color at the press of a button.

The 20 expertly crafted shades make it easy to find your perfect match — or even try something bold and new. Find it at Colorsonic.com.

One thing moms ALL need more of: energy! And Elysium Basis is a supplement that boosts your body's NAD+, a molecule that supports cellular energy to reduce general tiredness and fatigue while activating sirtuins—enzymes that help slow the aging process.

But NAD+ naturally declines with age: Elysium Basis was developed by an MIT professor, backed by eight Nobel-prize-winning scientists, and is clinically proven to boost NAD+ levels by 40%. Show mom how much you care about her, and her health. Elysium Health Basis NAD+ Supplement for Cellular Aging is available on Amazon.com.

Next, bring mom’s heels to their happy place with the Voesh Heel Repair Duo Lavender. This foot care set includes the Solemate Heel Repair Balm Lavender and purple Moisturizing Heel Socks to transform dry, cracked heels.

The lavender oil-infused heel balm combines vegan squalane and nourishing oils to hydrate and soften skin, while the mess-free, waterless stick ensures easy, on-the-go use.

Pair Solemate Heel Repair Balm with Moisturizing Heel Socks to lock in moisture and boost results, for healthier, happier heels with minimal effort. Find them at Voesh.com.

And for the brand-new mom who has her hands full, here’s one less thing to worry about: leaking through your underpants! Proof® Period Underwear is redefining period care with thoughtfully designed, leakproof underwear — and their newly launched reusable fabric Postpartum Undies make a truly meaningful gift for new moms. They feel like real underwear but offer serious protection to help you feel confident and supported during postpartum recovery.

Designed to hold up to 2.5 pads’ worth of postpartum flow with Leak-Loc® technology, these undies have a soft, high-rise fit that stretches with the body and keeps you dry for up to 12 hours — so moms can focus on life with baby, not leaks.

And because new moms don’t need extra laundry stress, Proof Postpartum undies are designed to be machine washable and dryer-friendly. You can find Proof® Postpartum Undies at Target, in-store and online at Target.com, for $29.99, and are the perfect mom-to-be gift!