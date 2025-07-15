Powerstories Theatre Celebrates 25 Years with 'WITCH HUNT': Now - July 20

Powerstories Theatre is celebrating 25 years of amplifying women’s voices through bold, true storytelling—a mission that feels more vital than ever. This milestone honors a legacy built on giving a platform to real stories that inspire, challenge, and connect.

Founded on the belief that one story can open minds and hearts and inspire action worldwide, Powerstories has brought powerful stories to life on stage and beyond, continuing to elevate underrepresented voices through conversation-starting theatre, workshops, and outreach.

WITCH HUNT is a powerful and timely drama/comedy production that confronts themes of accusation, mob mentality, and justice, inviting audiences to reflect on how these forces still echo in today’s society. Set ten years after the Salem Witch Trials, the play is timely, thought-provoking, and emotionally resonant, echoing today’s urgent conversations around trust and accountability.

The production also spotlights Tampa Bay’s vibrant creative community, featuring superior performances and direction from local talent committed to meaningful theatre that makes you think.

Powerstories Theatre continues to support and amplify homegrown voices, reinforcing the theatre’s impact far beyond the performance itself. Audiences aren’t just seeing a show—they're witnessing the strength and passion of Tampa’s best actors and creative team.

You can see WITCH HUNT now through July 20 at Stageworks Theatre in Tampa. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Powerstories.com/Witch-Hunt.