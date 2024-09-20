Powerful Play 'Right Before I Go' on Stage Sept. 20 & 21

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser:

On Friday, September 20, and Saturday, September 21, Powerstories Theatre invites you to “A Celebration of the Power of the Arts,” an unforgettable evening featuring the powerful and poignant play Right Before I Go.

Hollywood acclaimed writer, producer, director, and playwright Stan Zimmerman, the brilliant mind behind Gilmore Girls, The Golden Girls, and Roseanne, will narrate the play on both nights.

Right Before I Go brings to life the final words of individuals lost to suicide, including heartfelt messages from celebrities, LGBTQIA, veterans, and bullied youth. The play also shares powerful stories of survival, illuminating the struggles and resilience, ending with a message of hope, inspiring a conversation, and offering solace that we are not alone in our battles.

A portion of all ticket sales will benefit the Crisis Center, reinforcing our collective commitment to mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit PowerStories.com/Arts-Celebration-2024.